By Capt. Rodney Raffield

Hello again Coastal Anglers, Capt. Rodney again from beautiful Chokoloskee Island here with this month’s report. Fishing continues to be great with good numbers on snook and redfish going absolutely bonkers. The rains have slowed down which has led to snook starting to show more in the backcountry, but they won’t make a full transition until we get some colder weather. Redfish have been on fire in the Islands, as well as on the outside points. Trout are still on the slow side in my area, with an occasional limit, but still not much going on. We are catching the best redfish bite using shrimp tipped jigs, such as Mr. Wiffelure and Zman paddle tails. Snook have been easier to produce on naked jigs, but they like shrimp as well. Big snook can be leader-shy but, in my opinion, don’t use anything less than 30lb leader line when fishing for these guys. Reds and trout are much easier on the leader line, but 30lb is a good compromise for all species you are bound to catch in my area. So, get out there and put that favorite lure to work and that Trophy is waiting. Till next time tight lines my friends, Capt. Rodney.

Contact Capt. Raffield at 239-695-4626