Activity Abounds!

Capt. Bill D’Antuono

Spring is on the horizon and another season change can only mean one thing. The fish are on the move! Once those water temperatures begin to climb, fish will be moving around and actively feeding. You can still expect a very active snapper and grouper bite offshore, along with some cobia and kingfish in the mix. Winter/Spring fishing can be tricky simply just getting offshore. An issue anglers face in these colder months is getting a good weather window. Luckily for us offshore guides, we have the right boat and schedule to target fish.

Snapper and grouper fishing this winter was very productive with many stud fish going into the box. The grouper bite was phenomenal! Keep in mind that there is a newer rule on the books regarding grouper in the Gulf of Mexico. Starting February 1st through March 31st all grouper is to be closed beyond the 20 fathom line, or approximately 120 feet.

For grouper, my go-to is a 4oz Jig with a plastic paddle tail. Get to about 90’ of water and find some good looking bottom and start jigging. It’s easier to do this than cut up bait, which will get nibbled away by smaller fish and you will spend more time fishing and less time re-baiting. Check out Mike’s Bait House for this combo.

