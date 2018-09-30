Adventures on Artificials

by Capt. Rodney Raffield

Hi Coastal Angler readers! Let me introduce myself. My name is Capt. Rodney Raffield and I am a 6th generation Chokoloskee and Everglades City area fishing guide. I spent the first 20 years of my adult life Stone Crabbing in the Gulf waters off of my Island. Since 2006 I have been running my charter business, Everglades Backcountry Experience, into the beautiful backwaters of the Everglades National Park. My passion is artificial lures so, my articles will always be focused on fishing with lures, such as Zman, D.O.A., Mr. Wiffelure and different kinds of hard lures.

So, with that out of the way, let me tell you a little bit about what we have been catching in my area in the last month. We have been extremely fortunate not to have had any effects from the red tide that has greatly affected areas north of the Ten Thousand Islands version of the Everglades National Park where I fish. The snook and redfish are as plentiful as I can remember seeing in recent memory, with plenty of small fish in both aforementioned species being caught on my charters. And not just small fish, but quite a few 35” plus fish being caught by both my anglers and myself. Our area is alive with others species such as trout, bluefish, Jack Crevalle, groupers, and tarpon, as well many other species. We have been producing most of these species on soft plastic swimbaits such as Zman, MinnowZ, and Mr. Wiffelure Sonic Tail lures. Hard Baits such as Yozuri Inshore Minnow and Mirrolure Catch 5’s are producing as well. Best action on snook (my favorite) has come on a fast-steady retrieve over the shallow coral reefs and oyster bars. We have also produced a few big tarpon by trolling Yozuri’s and Big Soft plastics in the deep passes. Trout have come best by using a pop and drop technique with soft plastic lures on a 1/4 oz. Jighead. So, my friends get out there and put that favorite lure of yours to use and catch that fish of a lifetime. So till next time tight lines my friends.

Capt. Rodney Raffield is a 6th generation native of the Everglades area. If you would like to experience fishing this awesome place he calls his Backyard, he can be contacted at 239-695-4626 or email [email protected]. Best way to see what he does on a daily basis is to follow on Facebook at Everglades Backcountry Experience.