Angler For Cure

June 2017 Coastal Angler Article

If you’ve lived on the beautiful First Coast for a number of years, you may have heard of, or even participated in the Anglers for a Cure Inshore Slam Tournament. Founded in 2006, the organization is gearing up for its 11th annual event, to be held September 9, 2017 at the Vilano Boat Ramp in St. Augustine. “Anglers for a Cure” is the name by which the group is known, but the backstory is a deeply personal experience for the group’s founders.

On an ordinary autumn day in 2004, 46 year old Doug Carroll experienced sudden chest pain, prompting a visit to a local emergency room where, just hours later, he and his wife were given the news that he had advanced colon cancer which had already spread to his liver. The prognosis was not good. For someone under the age of 50 without a family history or symptoms, this was not only a shock but a profound mystery. For an energetic husband, father, banking executive and community volunteer, the news was devastating.

True to Doug’s spirit, however, Doug underwent surgery and 20 months of chemotherapy, all while working full-time until a month before the disease claimed his life in the summer of 2006. Doug never uttered a complaint, felt sorry for himself or asked, “Why me?” Instead, he kept a smile on his lips, typically joking and putting others at ease during his treatment sessions. He was so proud to have been given the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial because it was important to him that he might play a role in helping other patients. He told everyone he knew how important it was to learn about colorectal cancer, to get screened, and to tell others about it.

During Doug’s cancer journey, his teenage son, Jordan, and Jordan’s best friend, Matt Hahnemann, put their minds to work on a plan: how to combine their mutual enjoyment of fishing with the desire to honor Doug’s wishes to inform the community about, and raise funds for the fight against, colorectal cancer. What began in a home office with a sketch of a blue ribbon and a flats boat grew into an incorporated, 501(c) charitable organization which has raised nearly $100,000 towards this important cause. Eleven years later, the group is going strong, poised for its next successful annual event. Anglers for a Cure is committed to providing potentially life-saving information while offering an enjoyable day on the water to area anglers. We’re in it for the long haul, and for Doug.

Won’t you join us on September 9th? For information, to donate or volunteer please visit Anglersforacure.org or call 904.305.1599.