Anglers Anonymous

By: David Golding

Hello, my name is David and I have an addiction. I have been infected with the fishing “bug” for as long as I can recall. My earliest memories were sitting on my aunt and uncle’s Lake Murray dock fishing for bream. I would keep my catch in a 5 gallon bucket and beg my dad to clean them so we could all have fish for dinner; he always obliged. I remember the trips to Carolina Beach where my dad and I would pier fish and I would convince him to let me stay when he was ready to go in for dinner. I would fish late into the night and then stay even later to watch the men chum and fish for sharks until day break.

As I left school and began a family, fishing took a back seat. Early in my career we lived a stone’s throw from Lake Toho in Kissimmee, FL and regretfully, in the six years we were there, I never fished it. I spent a little time fishing in neighborhood ponds and on golf courses but was unable to spend much time “on the water”.

Fast forward 10 years or so and I am back in the Queen City area calling on a large grocer in Salisbury. I established a good relationship with a key customer that fished, seriously fished. For the next 15 years we made several trips annually to the New River Valley to chase smallies. That time on the river hooked me. The NRV is still my favorite place to fish, if you have never visited you should make a point to go and hire a local guide for a float the first few times, I promise you will not regret it.

Locally, I spent time on Lake Norman and Lake Wylie fishing with friends. I fished out of their boats or mine and thoroughly enjoyed it. The downside was being limited to a few friends to fish with and it taking a bit of time and prep to even make a quick trip. I had fished out of float boats on rivers for years and was doing the same locally on the Broad and Catawba as often as possible. On one of my floats I ran into a kayaker, he shared information with me on the local kayak community and took the time to introduce me to several people who shared his passion for kayak fishing.

Those early introductions peaked my interest and in short time I was in a plastic boat and my circle of like- minded men and women grew. I was introduced to groups/brotherhoods of kayakers. The participants varied, from the casual angler to dedicated tournament fishermen and everything in between. The one common denominator was a love of the outdoors and fishing. I have enjoyed my time with all of them and developed a passion for the tournament side. In the past 6 years I have fished scores of tournaments, grown immensely as a fisherman and built many, many great friendships. The struggle to find a friend to fish with is over, I now know dozens and dozens of people who share my addiction and will join me for time on the water at the drop of a hat but if that fails Mo will go (my dog).

In the past 7 or 8 years of tournament kayak fishing I have fished small local events and huge national events. I have been blessed with a fair amount of success on various kayak trails but that is second to the relationships I have developed in the community. I met Vinny Fererri about 7 years ago and started fishing the Queen City Kayak Bass Fishing Trail from the first tournament he organized. I actually was fortunate to win the inaugural event 6 years ago and it took me that long to secure another win in a QCKBF event, and I have fished them all (except one). QCKBF, driven by Vinny, has grown like wildfire. QCKBF started with 25 or so guys and 0 sponsors and has grown to one of the strongest trails in the country with 30+ sponsors drawing close to 100 anglers to monthly events. The trail has regular tournament anglers, men and women that range from 15 to 60+, from beginners to guys who have counted on fishing elite boat trails to pay the bills. Vinny refers to the QCKBF as family and he means it, the members take care of each other and don’t hesitate to help others in the Queen City area when there is a need.

So, in closing I’ll repeat, I have an addiction and be forewarned it is contagious, all you have to do to catch it is to come join us some weekend! See you on the water, tight lines.