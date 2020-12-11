Angling Adventures – How To Plan The Perfect Activity Packed Break

The National Institutes of Health extol the benefits of physical activity outdoors, and note that climbing is a natural way to boost wellbeing and positivity, as well as lowering the risk of suffering from stress, anger, anxiety, tension, high blood pressure and obesity. When you combine climbing and angling, you’ll get double the enjoyment, added adventure, and improve the impact of those benefits too! With so many breath-taking natural fishing spots on offer globally, picking a place to visit that covers all your outdoor activity expectations is an effective way to make sure you enjoy yourself, maximise your vacation time, and create memories that’ll help you think happy in the future when you’re angling at your usual spots.

Things to know before you go

When you begin to plan your trip, make a note of all your must-haves and ideally-I’d-likes and decide upon your budget before you start looking at potential destinations. You can then start whittling ideas down to down a list of final options, looking for a vacation with the best fit, whilst keeping budget in mind – and don’t forget to check if you’ll need a climbing permit, which is a requirement in some areas. Distance is important as well – many amazing locations may be a bit further to travel, but if you decide that saving for a glorious extravaganza of angling and climbing is a better bet than more frequent, but somewhat less striking trips then you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Remember the importance of preparing yourself physically as well. Activity holidays can be demanding, and building your experience and stamina so you can fully enjoy everything you’d like to do is vitally important to maximise the time you’ll have away. Investigating the best hangboards to train for rock climbing, choosing your preferred model, and taking the time to improve your technique and build forearm and finger strength will really pay off when you’re in front of a real rock face and raring to go.

Destinations in the USA

Heading to New Hampshire is one USA option that is unlikely to disappoint. Massachussets, for example, has rock-climbing in Charlemont, and the nearby Race Point Beach which offers great saltwater angling. If you visit in the Fall, you’ll be able to partake in a bit of ‘leafpeeping’ too (as it’s known by the locals) – as the abundant leafy canopy of the surrounding woodlands showcase a variety of vibrant hues. Rhode Island is another excellent location to consider, with angling for bluefin tuna and sea bass available around the coast, alongside the chance for a bit of rock climbing in the Lincoln Woods State Park.

Moving over to the west coast, Oregon has a wealth of climbing and angling hotpots available. Home to 20 of the 50 top places to fish in Oregon, Mount Hood territory offers lakes and rivers teeming with salmon, trout, steelhead and small mouth bass, and is suitable for all levels of experience. Go out on a boat or set up on a bank to reel in a rarer treasure, such as the winter steelhead or a spring Chinook. A variety of climbing experiences are also accessible to both the novice and experienced climber – try your hand at a multi-pitch climb, or take part in some alpine or high-altitude routes.

Thinking globally

If you’re willing to venture further afield, then Norway might be the place to go. As one of the most unique travel destinations the world has to offer, you can explore the majestic fjords, mountains and glaciers which are full of opportunities for adventure. Ramp up your rock climbing experience with an introduction to ice climbing, and set yourself and your rod up on the shore of a fjord or jump on a boat for some North Sea fishing – the Lyngen Fjord, for example, is bordered by the island of Uloya which offers comfortable lodges with access to a whole host of winter angling and climbing sports. As an added bonus, if you visit between September to late March, you’ll stand a good chance of viewing the spectacular Norther Lights in all their glory.

With these – and many more locations – making great choices for an action-packed angling and climbing adventure, you’ll most likely be able to find a spot that ticks all your boxes within your budget. Get planning, start training, and look forward to a fun filled future trip!