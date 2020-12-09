Nurturing Your Mind And Body

How Fishing In The Great Outdoors Benefits Your Health

It is estimated that the average American spends more time indoors than a whale stays underwater, according to Rich Corsi of Portland State University. This is a sad thought when there are breath-taking fishing spots around the world. In truth, there is much to be gained when you venture out into the great outdoors — especially when you do so to go fishing. Here are a few of them.

Stress Relief And Relaxation

Stress can produce feelings of anxiety and can lead to burnout and even depression, according to Elizabeth Scott, MS. Thankfully, nature is an effective mental remedy. Time outdoors can decrease your stress hormones, otherwise known as cortisol. Spending your outdoor time around bodies of water like rivers, ponds and seas, you directly improve your mental state, according to Jane Hart, MD. She goes on to say that bodies of water are effective as they stimulate various senses and offer restoration to your mental state. It’s also a great way to relax and let go of stressful thoughts.

Stronger Bones And Lower Blood Pressure

Another outdoor treasure that greatly benefits your health is sunlight. When you spend time doing activities that enable you to soak up the early morning sun, you gain huge health benefits. Moderate exposure to sunlight enables your body to absorb Vitamin D. In the process of absorption, Vitamin D3 — which helps with calcium absorption — is formed. Also, when the sun touches your skin, your body produces nitric oxide, which lowers your blood pressure. So you essentially improve your bone health and lower your blood pressure by standing under the sun while you fish.

Healthier Habits And Longevity

More than 60% of Americans feel lonely, according to Cigna Insurance. Thankfully, fishing is an outdoor activity that can be done in groups. This physical activity helps you build healthier habits like regular exercise and positive socialization. Not only do you reap the other mental and physical benefits of being out in nature, but you also gain the benefits of socialization. A study of 2,000 people by The New England Journal of Medicine found that people who regularly socialize in a healthy setting live longer than their peers that do not. So going outdoors helps you unlock these benefits by facilitating the environment for it.

These benefits are only some that you can obtain by staying in the great outdoors. Now if you compound that with healthy activities like fishing, you’ll have significantly more to gain. So be assured that each fishing trip you plan in the future is an investment in your continued good health.