Antique Tackle

by Dick Braun

Wow, spring is truly on its way, as this is the April issue and a report as promised on the Daytona FATC show of 280 tables full of all kinds of antique fishing tackle and fishing collectables. The show was great! I was able to meet several new folks that came to the show and they really enjoyed what they saw and were able to make some good purchases. I sold three early Zebco 33 reels to a gentleman that wanted good lasting reels for the grandkids and a couple of vintage lures to fellow collectors. I was also able to pick up a couple of lures, even for my collection, that I didn’t have. All in all, it was a fun show and as a bonus we were blessed with great warm weather this year for a change.

I promised pictures of the FATC show and vintage tackle, so here are the pictures.

Until next time & the hunt goes on.

Dick Braun, that-Zebco-guy