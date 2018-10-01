by Capt. Tom Bailas

October is the month where just about anything can happen in the gulf. Offshore water temperatures will be slowly getting cooler and the bait fish will start migrating south. Along with the bait, comes a multitude of species following right behind them.

Kingfish, blackfin tuna and cobia are my favorite fish to target in the fall. This year we will have to travel a little deeper than usual due to the red tide problem. Typically, I like to fish the beach area and out to around 50ft of water for pelagics, but this season I am anticipating the bait to be out a little deeper in cooler waters. The red tide in our area has been out to almost 45ft of waters depending on which way the wind is blowing that day. That being said, you have to find clean water to find the fish in these conditions.

The bottom fish are always plentiful in October as well. The gag grouper will find their way into shallower waters. Every year we catch some really nice gags in about 30-50ft of water on some big ledges and structures. If you are after pelagics, then use live baits for the best results. You can sabiki up some cigar minnows, Spanish sardines or blue runners. You can either slow troll the baits or flat line, while you are anchored up bottom fishing.

I would like to clarify to anyone who is wanting to fish and might be hesitant due to the red tide water conditions, once you get out past the rid tide the fishing is outstanding and there are no concerns of the safety of eating the fish.

Try and keep using local businesses and help out those restaurants and businesses that are located on the water and nearby. There are many businesses that are struggling during this season for the of lack of tourists. We all must stick together to get through this crisis.

Remember to always follow state and federal regulations. Be courteous of other boaters and keep only what you can eat. Charter fishing from Venice, FL is home to some of the best fishing anywhere! You can reach Capt. Tom at 941-587-2028 or at www.tntfishingchartersvenice.com or follow on FB @ tntchartersvenice – specializing in Family Friendly Fishing Adventures.