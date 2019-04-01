April 2019 Lake Norman

By Capt. Bob Curan

Fishing on Lake Norman during April & May allows you to experience pre-spawn, spawn, and post-spawn for bass, crappie, and white perch. The water temperature in April ranges from 58-68 degrees and in May from 68-78 degrees. Once water temps reach mid to upper 50’s bass will be in close to banks in less than 10 feet of water. As the temps rise and stay above 60 degrees bass will begin to stay on their beds. Crappie generally follow similar patterns as the bass and will spawn once water temps reach and stay above 60 degrees.

Bass can be caught as they move in near banks with crank baits, jerk baits, swim baits, and spinner baits. Also, live bait works great too. I catch shad and alewives at night in about 10-15 feet of water back in coves and use these on a 1/0 Aberdeen hook or circle hook on a Carolina rig (with small split shot) around docks with 15+ feet of water and catch lots of bass. I also use small 4-5 inch white perch for bait and catch some nice bass. Bass are very aggressive during the pre & post spawn time frames and cannot resist live alewives free-lining around docks or any other structure.

Crappie will move into creek mouths in late March as water temps reach 50-55 degrees and hold in 15-25 feet of water and stage around points, piers, brush. During this waiting time try slow trolling with crappie jigs in creek mouths to locate the fish. As water temps rise to upper 50’s crappie will move into shallower depths and begin their spawn as temps reach and stay at 60+ degrees (usually in April). Crappie can be had using jigs with variety of colors tipped with small minnows or on bottom type rigs with minnows. Docks, brush piles, drop-offs are all good spots to locate and catch crappie.

May will see more rising water temps to a range of 70-78 degrees and most fish will be off their beds and hungry. Topwater action picks up in early AM hours for bass and crappie are off beds but still in/around coves to feed. During May and into June bass, crappie, and perch will be back in coves feeding on recently hatched fry and fingerlings.

Spring is a great time to be out on Lake Norman so grab some fishing rods, your tackle boxes and bags, and go wet some lines and enjoy your time!

