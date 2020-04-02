April “Bait” Showers

Capt. Matt Fueyo

The bait fish are back and it’s great to see how healthy and plentiful they are! The cool Winter to Spring weather/temperature change is in full swing in Sarasota Bay. Schools of bait will be showing up and the fish feeding on them will have no problem seeking them out. While the bait fish are occupied by eating smaller micro baits, the larger predators will be in search of these tightly balled fish. All species of pelagic fish are on the move this time of year, including kingfish, barracuda, cobia, sharks and tuna are all making their way up and down the coastline. As a charter boat service, we teach our guests how to use a technique/tool called a Sabiki rig. This rig consists of 6 gold hooks tied in succession with 6” between each hook. While in route to the artificial reef, you will see what looks like a violent rain storm on the surface. These are usually schools of threadfin herring that can be found at any depth. What will give away their location is the way they feed on the surface. When approaching these schools of bait, it’s best to try not to spook them or they will quickly dive under the surface. This makes them less visible, and sometimes they will pop up 50-100 yards in the opposite direction you’re heading. If you are persistent and continue to cast weighted lines on their heads, they will stay low and become even more difficult to catch. What I usually do is stop the boat 25 feet short of the school in the direction they’re heading and wait for them to swim up to or next to the boat. You can watch the bottom machine and see the red clutter of fish, which will indicate you’re in the zone. Sometimes I will bait my bottom two or three hooks with small pieces of squid. This will attract the blue runners and pinfish that might be below the bait school or closer to the bottom. Remember, with a Sabiki rig, you never set the hook! Reel up your baits (quickly) and treat them like gold. They are the ones doing all the work out there!

Now that you’ve filled the live well with a few dozen baits, you’re ready to live bait troll the artificial reefs! I prefer to use conventional reels with 20-30-pound line and a 40-60-pound leader. The secret to success is to keep your leader line light and your presentation simple. I like to use a 40# wire leader with a 1/0-3/0 circle hook. What’s nice about the circle hook is that the fish will hook themselves once they turn with the bait in its mouth. Now the fight is on! I set the drag fairly light because of the light leader. I also want the fish to tire out before bringing it boat side. Gaffing a lively fish is never a good idea, especially with guests on the boat that might be unfamiliar with the species and the potential danger inside their mouths. Always take your fish right to the cooler and allow the fish to “calm down” out of harm’s way. I have personally been injured in situations like this, which resulted in stitches and a flight home from the Bahamas. We will save that story for another day… This is why a tourniquet is necessary on all vessels, with a high dollar first aid kit and all the necessary items for a potentially serious injury. Once your fish is calm, feel free to pull it out of the coffin, rinse the blood off and get your photo.

No matter where you’re fishing this Spring, keep an eye out for your fellow boaters and anglers. Not everybody knows what you’re doing or what your intentions are. Everybody has different techniques and styles. Divers will be seen on these artificial reefs and structures, so make sure you keep your distance from them. Be safe, and always check your equipment before heading offshore and down the beaches. The artificial reefs are full of life this time of year, so be ready to share these marine oases with all who want to enjoy them.