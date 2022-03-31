April Will be Busy

By: Eric Henson

This is one of my favorite months of the year to fish because the fish are on the hunt looking to get fattened up from the cooler months! Most of the fish that have been hiding in warmer waters will be heading back out to the grass-flats as our springtime temps begin to rise. This can be an extremely busy month so go out and get those lines tight!

Redfish- Although you will still see a lot of singles and doubles hanging out, be sure to look for them to be grouping up into small schools… Most of the schools will be mid to upper slot fish with some over-slot fish mixed in. Early in the mornings I will throw top-water and sub surface baits like the new Yo-Zuri Top Knock or the 3D Inshore Series twitch bait. Even though it is towards the end of the shrimp run, I will still be targeting them with the Monster 3X 4 ¾ X-MOVE pretty much throughout the whole day. The water is still very clear, and it makes for an outstanding sight fishing bait.

Trout- These fish will be super aggressive eating in just about any part of the water column from super skinny to 5-7 ft. of water. Most of the slot fish will be schooled up on the grass-flats in the 4-7 ft. range and your bigger over-slot fish will be in the shallows. I like to use top-waters and early in the morning to cover lots of water until I find them. Once I’ve found one, I will slow down to work them hard because they are usually closer by.

Snook- Most of the snook that have pushed into the backwaters will be pouring out of the creeks and rivers onto the grass-flats. I like to stage up near the mouth entrances and plug away at them. Again, I like to use the Monster 3X X-MOVE but with a little bit heavier jig head. With the stronger currents and the little deeper water, you want to make sure that your bait is getting down into the strike zone.

This is one of the best times of the year for weather and fishing so get out there and enjoy it. Be sure to stay safe and be courteous of your fellow anglers while on the water. There is plenty of water and fun for everyone. Tight lines and Tight knots to everyone!