Are you up for “The Challenge”?

By Erin Johnson

Each Summer the Ancient City Game Fish Association (ACGFA) hosts one of the area’s largest four dayfishing tournament in Northeast Florida and this year promises to be the best one yet!

The Challenge will take over the Northeast Florida Marlin Club at Camachee Cove Marina on June 28– 30, 2019 with four divisions this year; Redfish, Kingfish, Kayak and Junior Angler with several chances to win over $20,000 in cash and prizes!!

The Junior Angler Tournament, sponsored by A to Z Roofing and Waterproofing, will kick things off on Thursday with registration, informational clinic and captains meeting. The kid’s fish in three age groups; “small fry” are ages 8 and under, “junior” are ages 9 to 16 and “senior” are ages 16 to 18. Redfish and/or Kingfish are the targeted species and the largest fish in each species and age group will be eligible for prizes at the awards ceremony on Friday at 4pm. Registration is $25 per angler.

Registration for the Kingfish Challenge, sponsored by Waylen Bay Marine, and the Redfish or Kayak Challenges will begin on Friday at 4pm. Registrants and spectators will enjoy live music by local favorite Chillula from 5-7pm, vendor booths, food, cash bar, and an amazing raffle. Captains meeting will begin around 7:30pm. Fishing days for these challenges are Saturday and Sunday. Anglers will fish inshore in the Redfish or Kayak Challenge or offshore in the Kingfish Challenge. Weigh-in times on Saturday is from 3-5pm and 2-4pm on Sunday. Cost to enter is $75 per angler for Redfish and Kayak Challenges and $295 ($320 after May 31st) for the Kingfish Challenge. Registration is open now at www.acgfa.com/challenge-tournaments.

As part of their conservation efforts, ACGFA are encouraging the live release of all redfish after weigh-in with help from the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA). This will be their second year of participating in this worth while effort.

A portion of proceeds from this fun-filled event goes to support local charities such as the Ronald McDonald House, veteran organizations and student scholarship funds. As our tournament grows our contribution to these important causes will continue to grow as well.

ACGFA is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1958. Their goal is to serve and promote the local fishing in our community in St. Johns County. For more information about ACGFA visit www.acgfa.comor find us on Facebook @acgfa.