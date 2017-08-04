August’s “Best Bet”

It’s “Prime-Time” for Catching World-Class Trophy Tarpon in NE Florida!

By Terry Newsome

When it comes to experiencing the ultimate coastal angling adventure in Northeast Florida, look no further than “hooking-up” with a world-class trophy Tarpon in the warm shallow waters along our local beaches! From late July to early September, thrill-seeking anglers from throughout the state of Florida converge upon our local fishery to catch (and release) a massive “Silver King” up to 150 pounds! I can assure you, “hooking-up” with a monster Tarpon will be an EXTREME encounter you will never forget! Tarpon are powerfully-explosive and have certainly earned their reputation for being “the toughest-fighting fish in the world!” Tarpon are known for their spectacular runs, high-flying “aerial acrobatics” and never-ending stamina which makes them one of the most challenging and rewarding sport-fish in Florida coastal waters. Tarpon can live for 50 years, grow up to 8 feet in length and can weigh over 250 pounds! The state record for Tarpon (caught on a hook and line) is an impressive 243 pounds! Florida’s Tarpon fishery is “catch and release.” In fact, all Tarpon over 40 inches MUST remain in the water (even if you just want to take photos for replica mounts.) Your “best bet” for catching a world-class Silver King in Northeast Florida is NOW! So, bring out the heavy spinning gear and get ready to experience the ultimate outdoor adventure!

TIPS FROM CAPTAIN TOMMY DERRINGER

You have probably seen him featured on the popular (Chevy) Florida Insider Fishing Report (TV show) as the FISHING EXPERT for Northeast Florida; and for good reason. Captain Tommy Derringer is perhaps the most talented and respected inshore charter fishing guide in our entire region. He is extremely versatile and consistently produces quality “trophy-class” fish for his charter clients year-round. As a lifelong resident of beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, he specializes in catching local Redfish, Sea Trout, Flounder, Black Drum, Cobia and trophy Tarpon! Captain Tommy Derringer is truly in a league of his own.

I recently had the pleasure of conducting an interview with Captain Tommy (at the request of Danny Patrick; Owner/Editor of Coastal Angler Magazine NE Florida edition.) And just when I thought my opinion and respect for Captain Tommy could not get any higher, he impressed me beyond measure with his valuable insight, time-tested techniques and proven strategies for catching trophy Tarpon! “August is one of my favorite fishing months of the entire year,” says Captain Tommy “…and late July through early September is prime-time for catching world-class Tarpon up to 150-pounds, right here in Northeast Florida!” In fact, as of this writing (in mid-July,) he had already put his charter clients on 10 big Tarpon this season including an estimated 150-pounder (caught by a teenager named Natalie!) “Northeast Florida is the northern range of their annual Florida east coast summer migration. Tarpon migrate up from south Florida chasing huge pogie-pods just beyond the breakers of our local beaches,” Captain Tommy explains, “…and once the big Tarpon finally arrive, they stay in our local area for several weeks…so, if you want to catch a world-class Tarpon this month, just pick a calm day and look for shrimp boats nearshore early in the morning. Wait for the shrimp boats to dump chum and unwanted small dead fish from their nets into the water…” says Captain Tommy. “Then be patient! The sharks will immediate devour most of the chum in a feeding frenzy. It is critical that you wait until the last remaining chum is dumped overboard.” And that is when the magic begins! Once everything settles down, Captain Tommy begins to search through the remaining pockets of floating chum looking for small Sand Trout to use as bait. “I prefer to use Sand Trout as bait instead of other baitfish like Croaker, Pinfish or Mullet,” he explains “…and after the shark feeding frenzy is over, the BIG Tarpon begin to feed on the remaining leftover chum.” Captain Tommy describes the experience as an unforgettable adrenaline rush. “As you begin to sight-fish and see big Silver Kings feeding in the chum slick moving closer to your bait… your heart starts to POUND! You know it is just a matter of time before a big Tarpon explodes on your bait!”

EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE METHODS

“I also like to fish for big Tarpon with live bait along the edges of migrating schools of baitfish,” Captain Tommy explains, “…and I look for massive pogie-pods about a quarter of a mile from the beach… then sight-fish for huge feeding Tarpon. Once a Tarpon is located, I cast a live pogie in its pathway near the outer edge of the bait-pod.” In early September, Captain Tommy changes his fishing strategy to take advantage of the annual mullet-run. “Tarpon stack-up and feed near the mouth of area inlets as huge schools of mullet exit local rivers and head toward the ocean” he explains. “For best results, fish incoming tides early or late in the day. A week before the full moon seems to be the best lunar phase for big Tarpon.” For best results, he recommends using a 6″ to 8″ live mullet positioned near the edge of mullet bait-pods. He also says fishing just after a severe thunderstorm can be very productive!

Captain Tommy uses extra heavy-action SPINNING gear to catch trophy Tarpon! He recommends using extra heavy-action spinning rods and Okuma Azores spinning reels (size Z-65S or Z-80S) with Suffix 832 Advanced Superline Braid. For chum fishing, use 50 to 65-pound braided mainline with an 80 to 100-pound florocarbon leader (6 to 8 feet in length.) For sight-fishing around bait-pods using live bait, employ 40 to 50-pound braided mainline with a 40 to 60-pound florocarbon leader. Captain Tommy uses VMC 7385 Tournament (non-offset) Circle hooks exclusively.

So if you want to go after silver kings, now is the time. Get focused and everything ready and go get after them.

Be sure to check out Captain Tommy Derringer’s Fishing Report and Blog on his website at www.inshoreadventures.net. That’s it for now… and I hope you catch that world-class Silver King you have always dreamed of! Be safe and enjoy the great outdoors!

With over 25 years of corporate experience as a writer, director and producer, Terry Newsome has personally filmed and produced over 100 outdoor television shows and instructional fishing videos internationally. He is an avid coastal angler and is a former co-owner of Pine Island Fish Camp on the Intracoastal Waterway just north of St. Augustine, Florida.