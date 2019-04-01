Back-Country Fishing

by Capt. Rodney Raffield

Fishing this past month has been very good, even though our water temps were running warmer than normal with the warming trend. Trout moved out of most of the deep holes and we caught them on the outside points and inside oyster reefs. Redfish have been good, but still running on the small side with the occasional slot-sized fish. I am producing the most redfish around oyster bars with Zman and Mr. Wiffelure plastics on 1/8 oz. jigheads. Snook fishing has been outstanding with lots of small fish and quite a few slot fish as well. We are catching most of these fish in the backcountry, but they have been good on the oyster bars as well. Hot lures continue to be soft plastic 3” paddle tails, in pearl and chartreuse working very well. I am experimenting with a new lure that I will give you a report on, so make sure to pick up next month’s issue and I will skinny on it. One thing I have learned in life is that if you think you know everything, you can’t learn anything new. So always be open and versatile, especially when it comes to lures. So, till next month tight lines my Coastal Angler friends. Capt. Rodney Raffield