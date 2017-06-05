Backcountry Extreme Fishing Forecast – June

Early summertime fishing is great when the weather is stable and winds tend to be more on the calmer side. Temperatures will tend to be a little on the warm side so try to go fishing earlier in the day – I say be on the water at 3 am. There are many advantages to starting early. You can fish anywhere you want, and you can take advantage of dock and sea wall lights. Fishing dock lights can produce some great fishing action, throwing live or artificial baits to the shadows and working them out into the light then into the outer light line where it meet the darkness – this is where you can produce a good bite.

This guide likes to throw shrimp or mullet imitations such as the DOA Shrimp or DOA Bait buster. Another great thing about being on the water at that before dawn timing, you can take a little time and dip some shrimp for bait or the dinner table. Then as the first light of dawn starts to break start off with a Topwater bait for some great action and remember not to set the hook until you feel the weight of the fish…you’ll get more hook ups. As the sun rises tie on a jerk bait, or a DOA Cal tail on a 1/8oz jig head.

Looking for diving birds to find bait schools, also look for tailing fish or pushing fish to help locate the bite, and keep the boat noise down to a minimum. Starting earlier presents a great opportunity to fish some different techniques and at the same time you get to enjoy cooler temperatures (the fish like these cooler temps too) – so get out and enjoy making memories. Tight lines, Capt. Joe.