Backcountry Extreme Fishing Forecast – May

May is a great time of year to enjoy the outdoors. Snook, redfish and spotted sea trout are the target species – fishing opportunities are almost endless. The best time to fish is when you can; don’t miss the great bite going on right now.

Don’t overlook the inlets and beach fishing this time of year. Several species are concentrated in the spring time in these areas like whiting, pompano, Spanish mackerel, snook, and triple tail to name a few. All make fantastic table fare, but make sure to check the regulations as some species have size and bag limits. This guide prefers to take only what can be eaten fresh or within a few days of the catch. Near shore this time of year is the guy in the brown suit. That’s right, mister cobia will migrate along our beaches in May, look for cobia around channel markers or behind rays in 40 to 60 feet of water. Cobes will shadow bait schools of menhaden shad (pogies) along the beach and bay anchovies (glass minnows) in that 40-60 foot depth. Again, check your regulations as size and bag limits apply.

When windy conditions keep you off the water, check all your gear and safety equipment for the upcoming fishing season. Check your trailers, anchor ropes, dock lines, and don’t forget your navigation lights and clean battery connections whether they look like they need it or not. So get out and enjoy the spring fishing opportunities, and remember to always check the weather before heading out. Safe boating, keep your line tight…Capt. Joe.