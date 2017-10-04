Backcountry Extreme Fishing Forecast – October

Dinner time – Its mullet run time and nature’s dinner bell is ringing! Thousands of mullet will move south from all of our lagoons, Inlets, and beaches over the next couple of months. All the game fish we love to target will be looking to fatten up before the winter season sets in. Fishing in and around the mullet schools will produce reel screaming ac- tion as redfish, trout, flounder, and snook target these migrating bait fish. In the local lagoons and Inlets, and along Central Florida beaches look for additional hun- gry predators like tarpon, blue fish, cobia, and kingfish – they will feed on mullet during their fall migration south.

Breeder schools of redfish have begun to form up throughout the area but heavy pressure from anglers and boat traffic has made them extremely spooky. A stealthy approach is the only way to hook up on these large breed- er fish. Spooky fish are weary of rattling hard baits, throw lures without rattles. Try downsizing your leader and lengthen it, like 15lb. test fluorocarbon and a top shot of ten feet of leader. Migrat- ing mullet schools will be the key to success. Work the wind and get in front of the schools then drift and wait for them to come to you. Quiet is the key, keep the noise down. Recommended baits: DOA Swimming Mullet, cut ladyfish, live pigfish and live finger mullet. This guide prefers to fish in 2 to 3 feet of water over broken bottom in and around mullet schools. Large trout and redfish will shadow the mullet schools. Use a stake system for anchoring; it will not tear grass beds like a traditional anchor. Keep a tight line and take a kid fishing the smiles and memories will last a lifetime. Recommend- ed Baits: DOA Swimming Mullet, DOA Shrimp, Zara Spooks, 5” soft plastic jerk baits.