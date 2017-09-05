Banana River Lagoon Fishing Forecast & No Motor Zone – September

During the month of September anglers can expect to experience some excellent fishing throughout our region. A wide variety of game fish will continue to provide plenty of reel screaming action with the right approach. To begin with anglers will want to get an early start. This time of year, fish such as trout and redfish will be most active during low light conditions.

When targeting trout, anglers will want to use small top water lures that mimic small bait fish or even scented jerk baits such as the Bass Assassin 4-inch Saltwater Sea Shad (Electric Chicken). These two types of baits are a great way to make long accurate casts to a targeted area along the flats. Anglers will want to use the right equipment which consists of a 7-foot medium action spinning reel combo equipped with 20 pound test braided line and mono leader. In September, some of these trout will measure over 20 inches long. When targeting redfish, anglers might want to use the preferred method of catching reds which is sight casting. Anglers will find that calm conditions at first light are ideal before fronts start coming through. A hungry red can put up a good fight on light tackle. Typically, these fish are not picky when it comes to eating. Live shrimp, fresh cut bait (mullet or ladyfish), gold spoons, or even scented jerk baits will all work well. Now the hard part, anglers will want to cast their lure in front of the fish to increase chances of hooking up with a quality red. Many of these reds can be caught along channel drop offs, old boat docks, or even the flats. Once you are hooked up be prepared to hold on tight. Many of these reds will measure within the legal slot size limit of 18 to 27 inches w