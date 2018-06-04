Barefoot Marine…

“The Most Dependable Marine Service in the Industry!”

By Terry Newsome

If you are a recreational or commercial boat owner in Northeast Florida, you already know how important it is to keep your marine vessel in “tip-top” shape; and for good reason. The corrosive nature of Florida’s coastal waters can be unforgiving, putting the performance of your boat and your personal safety at risk. As you pursue your passion to experience the “boating life” in the majestic coastal waters of our region, one of the most important decisions you will ever make is to find a dependable marine service company you can trust. I have been an avid coastal angler and boat owner for much of my adult life and have been stranded on the water (or at the boat ramp) with mechanical and/or electronic issues more times than I want to admit. It took me years to finally understand the concept of “preventive maintenance” and investing in a proven marine service technician to make sure all service repairs were done properly. That’s why I am excited to showcase the time-tested services of Barefoot Marine! This thriving company is veteran owned and operated right here in Northeast Florida! I have heard many accolades about Barefoot Marine and recently had the pleasure of speaking with the owner and founder who was wounded in combat faithfully serving his country. I was genuinely impressed with his unyielding commitment to our community and providing world-class marine services to his customers from Savannah to South Florida and beyond.

According to the comprehensive information I found on the company’s website (www.barefootmarine.us,) Barefoot Marine is a full-service mobile marine company with over twenty-years of experience striving for a reputation as the best, most dependable marine service in the industry. The companyoffers the highest quality of work and is built on a relationship of trust and honesty. Barefoot Marine is well-established in the boating community of Florida with a dedicated team of craftsman, mechanics and service staff with a proven track-record. The company offers a multitude of marine related services including the repair of inboards, outboards and IO’s. Additional services include marine electric repairs, pre-purchase inspections, engine rebuilds, power head replacements, and repowering. Barefoot Marine services all major brands including Mercruiser, OMC, Volvo Penta, Yamaha, Mercury, Johnson, Evinrude, Yamaha, Suzuki, and more.The company offers a full range of mobile marine services that will come to your location.

Additionally, the company has a full-facility location in St. Augustine for larger projects requiring comprehensive large-scale shop work. As a Mercruiser and Volvo specialist, Barefoot Marine has an in-depth knowledge of inboard and inboard/outboard engines. The company also has an unprecedented reputation for repairing and maintaining outboard motors. From carburetors, fuel injection systems, Ignition and electrical systems, fuel and compression issues, lower units, and water flow systems we service and repair all makes and models of outboards. (The owner of Barefoot Marine also owns: Precision Injector, A marine and auto fuel injector diagnostics, testing and servicing company.)

With a 100% guarantee on all labor and a manufacturers warranty of one-year or more on most parts, Barefoot Marine provides reliable, professional, clean and friendly service. The company will provide you with a comprehensive, honest assessment and repair you can depend on to keep your vessel running like new, all at a reasonable rate.After reading the extremely positive testimonials on the company’s website, there is no doubt that Barefoot Marine’s is dedicated to its mission of providing quality of work that is unprecedented in the marine industry. So, if you are looking for a trustworthy marine service you can depend on that will quote you an all-inclusive turn-key price for what you need with an ironclad one-year warranty, I highly-recommend that you visit www.barefootmarine.ustoday or call (904-687-4378.) Take care and enjoy the great outdoors!

With over 25 years of corporate experience as a writer, director and producer, Terry Newsome has personally filmed and produced over 100 outdoor television shows and instructional fishing videos internationally. He is an avid coastal angler and is a former co-owner of Pine Island Fish Camp on the Intracoastal Waterway just north of St. Augustine, Florida.