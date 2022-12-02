Battle In The Mangroves

Caught this 38 Snook in Indian River Lagoon.

Caught this Big Snook with a Big Greenie on a popping cork fishing the mangroves on a outgoing tide…She hit hard and was so powerful she was pulling me into the mangroves in my canoe with the anchors down!!…That’s where the battle pursued for a minute until I was able to get her away from the groves…After a couple more drag screaming runs she was done…That’s when I jumped in the water with my hand net and landed her.. Kept her in the water the whole time only taking her out for a quick picture…She was revived and safely released back into the Indian River..We measured her on the side of the canoe (Which is curvy) and she came in at 38 without the tail pinched