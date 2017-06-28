Be Ready For All Fish!

By Capt. Billy Norris:

It’s summertime, which means just like the weather, the fishing is heating up! This time of year, you should be ready for anything, because summer brings in all kinds of unexpected fish. Many times, I’ve been targeting snapper only to get to the spot to find it loaded with kingfish or cobia. This being the case, I highly recommend having a variety of rods pre-rigged. I like to have light tackle bottom rigs, heavier tackle bottom rigs, a light tackle free-line setup and a heavier tackle free-line setup, all at the ready. That way no matter what shows up, you are prepared. In addition, for those anglers who like to battle sharks, it is very common to have large sharks approach your boat this time of year, especially if you are chumming. Having a rod all set up for these monsters is never a bad idea. Summer is in full swing, so get out there and catch ‘em up!

Captain Billy Norris owns Pale Horse Fishing Charters, he can be contacted at 239-285-7710, by email at palehorsefishingcharters@gmail.com, or his website at www.palehorsefishingcharters.com.