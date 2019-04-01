Best Time of the Year

by Capt. Bill D’Antuono

Spring is finally here and there is a lot to anticipate. April & May bring some of the best fishing and conditions out of the whole year. Most of our northern friends have left and there is less pressure on the fish, also. Water temperatures are rising, so divers will be coming out of the woodwork as they have more free time and pockets full of cash from a busy season.

Late winter we had a fantastic red grouper season and snapper were as thick as I have ever seen, but now fish are on the move. Any steady change in water temperature or seasonal change means the fish are moving around as well. Kingfish have arrived so that’s always a fun targeted species. Red grouper will still be in the cracks and crevices offshore, along with the stray cobia still hanging on the wrecks.

Whale sharks will also be on the move! Late April and early May, if recent years foretell, will bring a migration of whale sharks seeking cooler water in the northern Florida Panhandle. If you are lucky enough to spot one, be prepared to cast a rod out for some cobia or amberjack. I have seen whale sharks in water as shallow as 70 feet and as deep as 120 feet. So, they could be anywhere. Hoping to see a few more and continue the trend in 2019. We saw over a dozen in 2018!

Offshore Naples Fish & Dive Charters will be on the hunt for American Red Snapper. The season opens up June 1st and goes through August 2nd. I am always on the hunt for big fish, so book now!