By JD McNabb

One of my most favorite lures to use for catching big bass is swimbaits. Almost everyone I know uses swimbaits in lakes or ponds in the area. Most people will think of swimbaits like a Keitech or a or a Strike King Rage Swimmer, in a pearl of green pumpkin color. I will use these clots to imitate bait fish, like shad or bluegills. Unlike most people in the area I’ll use these 3.5 to 5 inch lures when big bass aren’t out to play. Now don’t get me wrong these baits can still catch big bass, but as I like to say you either go big or get skunked. My Dad’s friend makes his own homemade swimbaits. These puppies are about eight to eight and a half inches. When I show other anglers this lure they say “ That’s as big as some of the bass I catch”. These swimbaits are truly one of a kind. They have amazing action and are some of the best lures I’ve ever seen. Enough of me rambling on and on about this lure and let’s talk about how to fish it. Most anglers would think to cast out to deep spots out in the middle of the water, but I catch most of my fish near any structure or cover. You can also target deeper holes near the bank to catch them too. You can use really any type of retrieve there is. A straight retrieve, a twitch twitch pause type, or even a slow pause to let it sink a little bit. When fishing dock pilings or lay downs you want to keep the bait just under the surface so you can see it moving over or around that structure. I’ve consistently caught two to five mongos on this amazing lure, but I also have seen friends catch seven a and a half hogs on this lure as well. You can see me catch some nice bass on my YouTube channel Bigbass slayer. In the video we use some Keitch swimbaits and the homemade ones as well. I hope you have learned something here to go out and catch big bass on your lake. Tight lines and good luck!

JD McNabb is an Avid Fisherman on Lake Wylie and you can find his You Tube Channel at Bigbass Slayer