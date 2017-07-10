Big Turnout for Sebastian Exchange Club Blue Water Open

By Karen McElveen:

The 24th Annual Sebastian Exchange Club Blue Water Open was held on June 3 with tournament headquarters at Capt. Hiram’s Resort in Sebastian. Despite the weather, it was a great success, with a fleet of 110 boats registered to fish. Fifty boats weighed fish and reported mixed results on the catch.

The dolphin bite was sketchy, with the first and second place fish weighing in at 26.35 and 21.85 pounds. They were caught aboard C Monster with Capt. Matt Lennon. The 21.85-pound dolphin landed Matt’s son, Matthew, the Junior Angler award and a new kayak. Only one wahoo was weighed in, a 35.05-pounder caught by George Kessel, of Grant, on the Shake Down. George reported the fish was caught around midday in about 150 feet of water. Several nice kingfish made it to the scales. Celtic Knots took first and second place in that category with a 40.5-pound and a 33.6-pound fish, caught by Steve Fritzson.

The real money was made by the fishing team aboard Restricted Species. These guys took first place grouper with a 45.05-pounder and second place with a 34.15-pounder. That big grouper, caught by Rob Reilly, won them the Big Fish Bonanza for a whopping $4,720, in addition to $1,000 for a new award this year, The Capt. William Charles Catchin’ and Cookin’ Memorial Award for the largest grouper caught in the tournament in memory of Capt. Bill. Interestingly, the 34.15-pound grouper was caught by Matson Scott, who fished with Capt. Bill many times. Matson said he sent up a prayer to Bill on the way out that morning to be with them that day. Looks like prayer may work!

First-place fish were worth $1,250 and second place $600. In addition to the four places on the main scoreboard, the Blue Water Open offers an additional 10 places on the Bonus Board worth $200 each, for fishermen who don’t make the main board. Other categories for the biggest fish caught were amberjack, cobia and new this year, tripletail. Cobia and Tripletail went unfilled, but Steve McElveen aboard Wreckreation landed a 39.25 amberjack worth $1,000.

Top Boat went to Fred Smith of the Lickety Split with an aggregate weight of 54.45 pounds for three fish in at least two main-board categories. The Top Boat payout was $2,000.

For complete tournament results, visit www.bluewateropen.com or like Sebastian Blue Water Open on Facebook. The Exchange Club of Sebastian has raised almost $500,000 over the years through the efforts put forth in the Blue Water Open. All proceeds go to worthy charities in the local community, with a special emphasis on preventing child abuse.