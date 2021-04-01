Belle Glade’s annual Black Gold Jubilee is a much anticipated festival born from the 1976 Bi-Centennial celebration, which was sponsored by the City of Belle Glade in commemoration of our great nations’ 200th birthday. The year following that memorable celebration, a group of citizens organized a similar festival hoping to imitate its success; however, the focus of the celebration would shift to the area’s rich soil, nicknamed “Black Gold” for its ability to produce bountiful harvests year after year. In 1978, the first official Black Gold Jubilee kicked off in McDonald Park, next to the old Belle Glade Branch Library, now the Lawrence E. Will Museum. Since that time, the Jubilee has grown to be the best attended festival in the area, drawing residents and visitors from across South Florida.

Head out to Torry Island for a full day of fun, food, and entertainment. The variety of food ranges from Cajun to Mexican, and from down home barbecue to seafood. The child friendly atmosphere brings families out for a day of free games and kid’s rides while the adults enjoy local entertainment and music under a covered stage as well as a wide variety of vendor’s wares. In the evening, activities move to the amphitheater stage for musical entertainment from award winning country music singer/songwriter Sara Evans, and NYC-3, who will bring you today’s hits live. Of course this is all followed by the grand finale – a spectacular fireworks display.