South Florida’s Premier Watersports Expo

The Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo is south Florida’s premier water-sports expo. It is coming to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, with 65,000 square feet of exhibitors and activities for water lovers.

The indoor event attracts 5,000 attendees and more than 150 exhibitors specializing in fishing and spearfishing, scuba and free diving, surfing and paddle boarding, boats and kayaks, underwater photo and video, adventure travel, beach apparel and more. The event features one of the most extensive marine art exhibits in the country. Daily interactive workshops hosted by industry experts offer proven techniques and tips including fishing techniques, speargun rigging, fish filleting, knot-tying and more. The popular Kids Zone offers free face painting, art classes and crab races.

On Saturday, April 27, the show will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an after party from 7 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, April 28, show hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $20 a day and includes entry into the Saturday night Blue Wild After Party. Kids under 12 are free.

For more information visit www.TheBlueWild.com

