Boat Engine Tips & Tricks

by Kit Sawyer

There are several things to look over before using your boat, such as pulling the drain plug (assuming your boat is on a trailer), checking for fuel, to see if your water separator filter is rusty, hoses are bad or fuel tank may be leaking. Check your battery for water and check terminal connections for corrosion. Loose connections can cause voltage surge and blow out fuses. Low voltage can cause running issues, around 9.5 volts the injectors can stop firing and ignition systems can start shutting down. Check engine oil level; if high you may have a bad thermostat, see if it smells like fuel. A good maintenance schedule to follow is at 20 HRS break in, or 100 HRS preform an oil change service. Check oil level, install new engine oil, oil filter and drain plug gasket. New gear oil, gaskets and spray power head down with Corrosion X, grease engine. Pull Prop grease splines and torque prop nut, install a new cotter pin. Drain vapor separator and check fuel filters for water.

At 100 HRS or once a year service; check oil level, install new engine oil, filter, gear oil & gaskets. Check all fuel filters for water and drain vapor separator. Check internal block zincs, external zincs, check thermostats, pull and inspect spark plugs, check PSI. Pull the gearcase inspect, grease the drive shaft, prop shaft and splines, check prop shaft seals and grease the engine. Spray the power head down with Corrosion X.

Every other year a full service should be performed, to include check oil level, install new engine oil and oil filter, gear oil and gaskets, grease the engine, spray the power head down with Corrosion X. Check all fuel filters for water and drain vapor separator. Check the internal block zincs, external zincs, and check thermostats. Pull and inspect spark plugs and check PSI. Pull the gearcase and inspect your drive shaft, prop shaft seals and grease. Install a new water pump kit and bushing. We can help you with all of these at Sawyer’s Marine. Let us get you out on the water today!

