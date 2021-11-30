Bonita springs Fishing Report

by Capt. Billy Norris

Fishing this month has been great! We are in full swing for our fall fishing pattern! As the leaves change up North, the license plates are starting to change down here in Bonita, so everyone is gearing up for season.

The backwaters have continued to produce a steady snook and redfish bite, with plenty of trout around on the flats. There have also been an abundance of mangrove snapper in the back as well. The water dropped about 10 degrees over the last week as well, and if that trend continues the sheepshead will be here soon!

Offshore has been equally as good. Although the kings aren’t here in numbers yet, we have been catching them sporadically. The cobia bite was on fire for awhile as well, although they have started to slow down as the water cools. Right now we are in a transitional period between summer and winter so you never know what’s going to bite. Try everything and see what happens!

Fishing is great as always, so call today to book your trip!