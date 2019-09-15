Osceola Nation

Osecola Nation, do you need a BIG fish pic?

You can make it happen this fall! We all know about friendly rivalries and social media one-ups. Keeping the rivalries in good spirits, everyone knows a BIG fish photo goes a long way in providing some serious street cred with family and friends.

So here is the plan. The water’s south of Tallahassee are a target rich environment for BIG black drum. Small fish will average 20 lbs. Fish reaching well above 50 lbs. are possible! We call it joining the 50 lb. club. Not very many anglers can post a photo holding a 50 lb. fish. You have to admit the competition among friends is intriguing.

Black drum fishing can peak in the fall months, and boating several fish per person is expected. These are all catch, photo, and release size black drum. Most fish cooperate with anglers with very little fishing experience or fishing talent. Your guide/coach will talk you through the event. Yes, even catching a 30 lb. drum is an event. Drags will be tight and you will need some horsepower to claim victory.

Book a Guided Black Drum Trip

Booking a guided black drum trip should be easy this fall, and the season could last through Thanksgiving games. If your coming to Osceola Nation this fall, it is an awesome trip to take with friends or family. Outside of the catching, it is a low impact trip. You can make it a four hour trip, and the boat ride to the fish is very short. Six hours if you include the drive to the coast and lunch on the way home. So, add some fish to your game weekend this fall. Kids are welcome. Grab some awesome photos, and make sure you wear your FSU gear! Warning it will go home with a heavy dose of black drum slime!

Article By:

Capt. Mike McNamara

stmarksoutfitters.com

Call/Text (850) 510-7919

Email: [email protected]

Visit us on Facebook!