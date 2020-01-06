Breaking the Ice. Don’t Get Cold Feet About Winter Fly Fishing

By: Ryan Wilson

Owner and Operator of Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters

The New Year’s Resolution is a tradition by which each of us commits to making a change that promotes a new and better self. If you’re reading this article, you probably understand that the clearest path to self-improvement is time spent on the water and there’s a fair chance that your resolution was some permutation of “Spend more time fishing.” If that’s the boat you’re in, you can’t let the cold, short days of January keep you from that goal of a new and better self.

While fly fishing in January might not appeal to everyone, it can provide a great opportunity for those willing to brave the elements. With an extra layer, good socks and sufficiently Irished coffee in your Stanley, you can take advantage of an underutilized fly fishing season.

There are plenty of reasons to fish this month, not least of which is that there just aren’t that many other people on the water. While our more indoorsy compatriots sit inside and play checkers or yell at strangers over Facebook (full disclosure, I’m not 100% sure how non-anglers spend their time), you and I will have a whole trout stream to ourselves.

Winter generally means low, gin-clear water and a more educated fish. The clueless hatchery fish from November has seen every variation of Squirmy Worm and is now forced to survive on actual bio-mass. Fishing these conditions requires a little bit more stealth, a tight drift and a willingness to move and search. The most obvious pools will still hold plenty of fish, but these might not be your best spots. Big, slow pools will have received most of the angling pressure. Additionally, slow water will allow trout more time to find something that they don’t like about your pattern. Faster, more shallow water will hold fewer fish, but they will be the more active and willing feeders.

Your fly selection doesn’t have to change wildly from the warmer months, but you will want to consider sizing down. Choose patterns that you have confidence in, but try them in an 18-20. I find that nymphs with some red seem to be productive in the winter. You will also get a chance to start casting some dry flies this time of year. BWO midges and Parachute Adams, in the smallest size you’re comfortable fishing, can be your friend when you find an isolated rising trout.

Another benefit of winter fishing is that you can sleep in! There is no reason whatsoever to be out there with the rising sun. Although trout are invariably cold water fish, they seem to enjoy stretching out a winter morning with a cup of pumpkin spice latte and an hour of the Today show before getting to the serious business of sifting through golden stones and cased caddis. Take advantage and don’t worry about getting your waders wet before 10am.

We’re fortunate in North Carolina that we don’t have a long season of extreme temperatures, but that’s not an excuse to not have the right gear for the conditions. Don’t underestimate hypothermia and make sure you are prepared every time you enter the water. The Simms Coldweather series fleece lined pants and shirt are absolutely my favorite cold weather apparel. They provide insulated warmth, without overt bulkiness. A good pair of fingerless or flip-mitten style glove is a necessity, as is a good hat and neck/ sun shield. Several brands make excellent performance gear, but there’s a reason most guides have a closet/ backseat full of Simms.

When the temperature starts to drop, some of our fishing buddies will too. However, the hearty fly fishing addict can look forward to chipping the ice off of his or her guides and catching beautiful, healthy trout in gin clear water all winter long! Just make sure to discover and repair leaky waders BEFORE you get waste deep in the stream.

Ryan Wilson is the Owner and Operator of Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters in Cornelius, NC. If you’d like help finding the right gear or experiencing some great winter fly fishing, please contact him at madisonriverflyfishing@gmail.com or call at (704) 896-3676. Check us out on Facebook: Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters or on the Web: www.carolinaflyfishing.com