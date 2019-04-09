Brookies and Band-Aids:Personal Safety on the River

By Ryan Wilson

The wind gust sent the rod sock, still containing half of the rod, flying through the air and into a rapidly moving Helton Creek. Before I could even get the words of caution out, my fishing partner went flying in after it. Although the impressively athletic dive was enough to save the rod, it resulted in a pair of torn waders and a corresponding gash in my friend’s left leg.

Fortunately, I possessed the supplies, skills and training to effectively control the bleeding and dress the wound until we could reach higher level care. Outside of The Shop, I serve as a Firefighter/ EMT and I keep a well-stocked medic bag in my vehicle. A good med bag should include bleeding control, splinting tools, basic airway management and a CPR mask, as well as exam gloves.

While my buddy’s leap cost a pair of waders, a rescheduled fishing trip and whatever the tab is on a half dozen stitches, we both considered it to be an extremely fortunate outcome. There was no broken bone, no head injury and while the wound was fairly deep, it won’t result in any lasting damage, save a pretty badass scar. We also learned an invaluable lesson in situational awareness and preparedness.

Having the skills and supplies on hand in an emergency is an example of good preparation. An example of BAD preparation is relying on Verizon’s mountain cell service because you have no idea where the closest medical facility is. Every angler can share at least one “Close Call” story; a situation that might have been bad, but could have been very bad. Recognizing risks and knowing what to do when something bad does happen is what makes the difference.

Many of the same reasons that we love fly fishing present inherent safety challenges. We’re moving through flowing water, on slippery rocks and there’s something about those harder to reach spots that look just extra fishy. Many of us are drawn to the solitude and even when fishing with friends, will lose contact for hours at a time. We’re whipping sharp hooks through the air, stepping over snakes and not drinking enough water.

We don’t like to let thoughts about what kind of bad things could happen, intrude on our peaceful fishing experience. While we can’t let fear of that danger deter us from doing what we love, every angler needs to take personal accountability for his or her own safety in the outdoors.

The most important first aid tool in your kit needs to be situational awareness. Know what’s going on around you and don’t get hurt in the first place. What’s the weather doing? How stable are those rocks? How far have I hiked in? How deep & swift is this water? Why am I hearing banjos? When my friend dove into the creek, all he saw was that rod drifting away. By losing his tunnel vision, he might have seen me taking a wider angle downstream, where I could have safely waded in to retrieve it.

I advise every angler to carry a basic first aid kit as part of their standard fishing gear. This needs to be kept with you and not left back in the vehicle. It doesn’t have to be bulky, but you should not be anywhere without the ability to control bleeding or rig up a splint. All anglers, all motorists really, should keep a more robust first aid and roadside emergency kit in their vehicle. In addition, to the supplies its imperative to arm oneself with the right skills. Good intentions are not a substitute for training – take a first aid course and get CPR certified.

Avoid the mistake that I made and have a plan for when things go wrong. Know where the closest medical care is and how to get there without using your cell phone. One thing that will be going in my truck are printed directions from the rivers that I guide, to nearby medical facilities. Let someone know where you’re going and when to expect you back. If you have special mobility or health considerations, fish with a partner and be realistic about your limitations. Use a wading staff – everybody, they’re not just for old dudes.

Consider where you are and who’s around you. A lone fly fisherman wearing a thousand dollars of gear and oblivious to everything in the world but that rising brown just to the left of the eddy might make a pretty tempting target. Find a personal defense solution that you are comfortable and competent with, but more importantly, maintain some awareness and avoid an altercation altogether.

The key difference between a close call and a catastrophe boils down to how you react. How you react boils down to how you prepare. Anglers need to take personal responsibility for their own safety and to be prepared to assist in someone else’s emergency, because help might be far away or difficult to contact. This caution is not meant to scare you and absolutely not intended to deter you from pursuing the outdoors. The benefit that we get from fishing far outweighs the risks involved. There are more than a few old men who are only alive today, because a desire to keep fishing has motivated them to stay healthy. It is imperative however, that we use good sense and are prepared to take care of ourselves and each other in the outdoors.

Ryan Wilson – Writes about fly fishing and responsible fishing

www.carolinaflyfishing.com ~ 704-896-3676

Ryan Wilson is the Owner and Operator of Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters in Cornelius, NC. Whether you are new to fly fishing and looking for some practical advice, or an experienced angler, looking for the latest gear and apparel, Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters has exactly what you need to get out on the water. They offer a world-class guided service, as well as all of the gear that you need to get outfitted.