Calusa Blueway Kayak Tournament

By Dan Carns

Gulf Coast Kayak is once again hosting the 2019 Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament, the premier paddle sports fishing event in SWFL! Although this kayak fishing tournament takes place in all Lee County waters, it draws competitors from all over Florida. I encourage anyone who may not have fished competitively before to give this tournament a try, as the entry fee is very low and the Catch, Photo and Release (CPR) method of measuring has a minimal impact on the fish. This tournament is a low-key affair where the competition is primarily between you and your ability to find, catch, and record your catch. Of course, everyone wants to place in the payout spots, but after years of competing in this tournament, the best part about this event is the camaraderie and bantering among kayak anglers that begins at the Captain’s Meeting held the night before and continues at all the many launch points in Lee County. As a competitor you may feel as though you’re going to launch in that hidden secret spot somewhere along the Calusa Blueway’s 90 miles of watery paradise only to find you’re not alone, and offers of “Good Luck” between anglers is heartfelt. The night before competition, everyone is required to attend the Captain’s Meeting, kindly hosted by Point Ybel Brewing Company in Fort Myers where food, music, raffles and of course brew is on tap; where the rules are discussed and the lighthearted trash talking begins. The after-competition party and weigh-in is open to all, as families and friends of the competitors gather together to hear tales of the day and witness the ever-changing leaderboard as the anglers make their way back to shore. The Old Fish House Marina returns as the official weigh station in beautiful Matlacha and is sure to be fun as there will be live music, food, 50/50 raffles and a silent auction. All of the proceeds from this event benefit the Candlelighters of SWFL whose mission is to provide support, education and assistance to families of children with cancer and blood disorders.

A few things to consider; everything from new line and leaders to what plugs or bait setup you’ll use on tournament day should be rigged and ready to go prior to the Captain’s Meeting. Drive or plan your route to and from the launch to weigh-in, have a backup plan in place if the fishing is uncooperative. Bring spare rods and reels in case of equipment failure, make sure you have spare batteries or charging cubes to keep your camera up and running. Remember to get out of your boat and stretch periodically; also this is a good time to refuel and stay hydrated as the day will be long and physically demanding. Spread the word and join us for this great event! Find the details at Eventbrite /Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament, or on Facebook @ 2019 Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament

It’s A Wild World-Get Out There!

Fishman Dan

Contact Dan Carns at 239-283-1125