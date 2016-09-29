Outdoor Opportunities

Support Our Estuary

International Coastal Cleanup Day

Catch and Release Helps

It’s All About The Kids

Plenty of fish in the Harbor

by Fishin’ Frank Hidi ho neighbors, with all of the gloom and doom out there in the media social and … Sep 1st, 2018

September Night Fishing

by Capt. Bart Marx Hello fellow anglers, For those that have learned how to handle the heat this time of … Sep 1st, 2018

Sailfish in Boca Grande

by Capt. James Marko Yea, I wouldn’t believe it either if we didn’t actually catch one!  Sailfish is one of … Sep 1st, 2018

Cape Cod Editon

Cape Cod Fishing News

In Search of Action

Sep 1st, 2018

Cape Cod

Sep 1st, 2018

Grip It and Rip It, Bow Season is Here

Sep 1st, 2018

Celebrating 25 years of ‘Clean Water! More Fish!’

Sep 1st, 2018

Drift Report: September 2018

Sep 1st, 2018

Road Trip Fishing with Capt. Jim Britton in Palm Coast

Sep 1st, 2018

Boynton to Boca Fishing Report: September 2018

Sep 1st, 2018

Tournament Recap: Mark Gerretson Memorial Fishing Tournament

Sep 1st, 2018

Popular Today

Grand Bahama Scuba Diving Conditions and Forecast: June 2016

May 28th, 2016

Choosing A Fishing Rod: Fiberglass vs. Graphite and Composites

Apr 1st, 2016

Low-Tide Redfish Ambush at St. Marks Refuge

Sep 27th, 2012

CAPE COD FISHING REPORTS & FORECAST

Coastal Kids Fishing Report: September 2018

by Christopher Sprague, Contributing Writer Hello Anglers, This month, I have gone to the Bahamas and went bass fishing in … Sep 1st, 2018

Fishing with Darcizzle: September 2018

by Darcie Arahill, Contributing Writer Offshore fishing has been hit or miss this past month, hopefully September will bring much … Sep 1st, 2018

TIGERS, GOLIATHS and SANDBARS …. OH MY!!!

By Capt. Tom Bailas This particular morning my day started off with the usual routine of preparation for a full … Sep 1st, 2018

Trawl Boat Tuna Fishing – The Brawl in the Fall

The chum had barely touched the water as the blue water came to life. Dozens of black fin tuna were already in a feeding frenzy...Sep 1st, 2018

Reports By Area

Topic Section

Henry Hatch, 5, with his first ever redfish while fishing with his dad and Capt. Jordan Todd.

Henry Hatch, 5, with his first ever redfish!

Sep 1st, 2018
Capt. Chad & 22 lbs Lewmar anchor & 30' chain.

Miami Spearfishing – Sept. 2018

  People always look at me funny when I say, “When it comes to learning to spearfish, an experienced underwater … Sep 1st, 2018
Cinda making friends with our local sharks.

Cinda making friends with our local sharks

Sep 1st, 2018

Underwater Legacy: A Forever Tribute to John Michael Baker

An ocean child since the beginning, John Michael Baker loved nothing more than being on or in the water. Whether … Sep 1st, 2018

Topic Section

Johnny fishing East Bay for trout got a nice surprise on the C-note boat.

Johnny fishing East Bay for trout got a nice surprise on the C-note boat.

Sep 1st, 2018

Lake Talquin Fishing Forecast – Sept. 2018

Sep 1st, 2018
Nikkie Cox with a tagged lionfish off Franklin Co.

Nikkie Cox with a tagged lionfish off Franklin Co.

Sep 1st, 2018
Frankie Henthorn with a nice cobia fishing with Capt. Jason.

Panama City / East Bay – Sept. 2018

Sep 1st, 2018
X