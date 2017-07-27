Capt. Bolton’s Sunken Treasures Henderson/Sackets/Chaumont Bay Report

By Capt. Gene Bolton

Salmon and trout fishing is starting to heat up along the Eastern shoreline with great catches of big Lakers and quite a few mature Salmon are showing up daily with smaller salmon mixed in. Few brown trout as well. Spoons and flasher fly’s off down riggers and dipsey divers. Salmon and trout are put over deep water 130 to 150. Bass fishing has been heating up as the water temperature is rising. 5 to 25 fow drifting crabs and minnows as well as casting big O’s and rattle trap’s. Perch fishing around Henderson Harbor has been great with large perch being taken. Walleye have slowed down lately but they will be turning back on in a month or so.