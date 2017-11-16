Capt. Judy Inshore Fishing Report – November 16, 2017

Captain Judy’s Inshore Fishing Report and Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not Story!

While fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters, Christopher Miller and his father David had a very interesting day! Well, Christopher caught this nice trophy redfish that gladly ate his finger mullet offering. The winds on this particular day were especially strong making not only the bite strange, but also the fight once hooked up! No matter they still prevailed!

Kristjan and Michelle Anisworth from Dawsonville, Georgia has an inshore catching ball with Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters… Now, who caught the biggest? Michelle did! Who caught the most? Michelle! But who was the smartest fisherman and planner? Kristjan actually was! Now you know the rest of the story!

W C “Stoney” Stonecypher and his son Cody had a great inshore redfish catching day with Captain Kevin Rose. In the slot redfish they limited out and left them biting!

While in the process of catching their redfish slot limit W C “Stony” Stonecypher and his son Cody found that they had to release some back to the wild! Who showed them the way? Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters! And you know what? I like the nickname Stony!

Please meet Dan and Laura Brewis Seattle visiting friends of Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters! Their goal was to catch, fight, and release all fish! And this is exactly what they did! Who helped put this redfish catching smile of Dan and Laura? First Captain Kevin Rose and second those fish that bit the hook! All fish were released unharmed back to the wild!

Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy knows a thing or two about the ways of redfish…

Redfish transition, fall to winter…

As we head into winter, water temperatures begin to drop and bait begins to move out. While the temps begin to drop the Redfish are putting on their feedbags, you can find them in 1-4 feet of water around structure and in the slow moving eddy’s behind oyster rakes. These eddy’s are ambush points for Redfish and usually have leaner water than in direct current, especially on big tides. My tactics looking for fish are to beat up the bank with baits until I find feeding fish. Gulp swimming mullet or mud minnow on a 1/8oz jig head. You can also drift baits over and around structure under a cork. These fish are usually fired up and once you find one there are usually many more in the same “magic hula hoop.”

Once temperatures drop and we move into winter, power fishing is less effective, the Reds are schooled up tight, hiding from Dolphin on shallow water flats. Once the water gets cold the reds get spooky and casting at the edge of schools with a Worm Hook and Fluke usually gets a good look from old bronze sides. A lot of folks ask me how I find low water Redfish schools, the honest answer is: I accidentally run them over the first time. Getting on a drift on a mudflat or using the trolling motor is going to be the best bet and once you see your first belly crawling red that looks like a 2 liter bottle pushing through the water you’ll be hooked. Being quiet and stealthy with your baits is 100% important, once the Reds think they hear something that sounds like a dolphin they will shut off. What do I do? Take a break and let them settle down before making another cast.

Good luck redfishing! – Captain Kevin Rose

Please meet Joey Spring, Jack McKenzie (9 years old), and his father Josh – proud citizens of Savannah, Georgia. While fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters this fishing team caught a lot and kept a few. And they released some big ones too!

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters took Willie Caraway and Hal Baird inshore fishing! And they caught a Savannah Slam times two, 7 redfish, 4 spotted sea trout, and sheepshead. What is a Savannah Slam times two? Redfish, spotted sea, trout, flounder, redfish, spotted sea trout, and flounder. I think you get the picture! This is what they kept and the rest is still swimming! What were they using as bait? Live shrimp under small adjustable floating corks! And what secret fish call were they using? Here fishy, fishy, fishy!

Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters took the visiting South Africans won a whirl wind inshore fishing trip. What did they catch? Well lets see….redfish, spotted sea trout, sheepshead, black drum, and flounder…the better question would be what didn’t they catch! While talking to the group I found out that they were brought here on a ship that was being repaired. One of the group was the chef and he said, “We have lots of fish tonight!”

Captain Stephen Thompson of Miss Judy Charters going inshore fishing and this time I should and will call it inshore catching! Now this is some nice slot reds! Can anyone say, “Redfish on the grill or black redfish?”

While fishing with Captain Alan Collins of Miss Judy Charter, Christopher Miller of Blue Ash, Ohio, caught quite a few trophy red fish. And believe me when I say, “Christopher is no stranger to landing large fish!” Don’t let the fact that he is from Ohio make you think Christopher doesn’t know how to fish, because he certainly does. Once he hooks up a fish he knows exactly what he needs to do to insure that he is going to get to see the fish that he is fighting! Christopher is the “King of no fast pulling the hook moves!”

WOW! Look at the unusual spots on this just caught soon to be released red fish! What do all of these spots say to me? Well, according to what I was told by my father of which was very seasoned inshore fisherman, a spot appears every time it escapes from being attacked by a dolphin! During the colder months a red fish is high on a dolphin’s snacking list! From the location and number of spots this fish is sporting it must have been a strong runner. Heck, it looks like it even tried to out run it own spots! So I am going to ascertain that when spots are close to a redfish’s it is a grand indication that youare dealing with one heck of a fast fish! So now it’s time to wonder…how the heck was the fish caught in the first place? It didn’t factor in the Christopher Miller red fish fight stance!

Here’s another nice redfish. Since this fish has only one spot, I can only assume it was feeding and growing in mostly dolphin free zones!

Here’s a tip you can use when looking for low tide stage holding red fish. Where you have dolphin schooling in front of a flat during a low tide stage you most likely got redfish inshore holding in the shallow areas.

Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not! – It’s a Kennickell Family Tradition!

500 Degree Turkey with Trimmings Recipe!

This is one of those recipes that have been past down for years from one Kennickell member to the other. Mr. Marion Kennickell, Captain Ken’s (Of Miss Judy Charters) father, takes this recipe seriously especially when the holiday season arrives. Mr. Kennickell always cooks the bird for the family’s yearly “Thanksgiving morning feast of Turkey and Grits!” It a family tradition that everyone should consider!

– Ingredients:

12-pound turkey, thawed – Be sure to rinse the turkey, remove giblets, and neck put aside for later use – (I remember this one time as a young cook; I forget to remove the insides!)

salt and pepper

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup of flour

Mr. Kennickell cooks his turkey in an old time type covered roasting pan!

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. (This is correct, 500 degrees)

Mix vegetable oil and flour together making a consistency of pancake batter. Pore over or rub turkey with mixture. (You might have to rub this batter over the turkey.) This applied mixture helps to brown turkey. Place coated turkey in roasting pan; pour in two cups of water, and cover. Cook at 500 degrees for one-hour, turn off oven, and leave turkey in oven. Don’t open oven! (For at least 6 hours) This is very important!

Mr. Kennickell puts his turkey in the preheated 500-degree oven at around 9:00 PM and turns it off at 10:00 PM. He takes it out of the oven at 7:00 AM the next morning. It works every time! He has been doing it for more than many years with great results!

Please note: When using an 18 to 19 pound turkey you need cook at 500 degree for at least 1 ½ hours before turning it off. It needs to remain in a closed oven at least six hours before removing it.

Mr. Kennickell Secret Girt and Gravy Recipe!

Real grits – not instant! The only thing here is, it is up to you to estimate amount needed to accommodate your guests. Cook grits for at least 30 minutes though. Salt and pepper to taste. Be sure to only thin with milk or cream; not water. This addition will make all of the difference in the taste of “a grit!”

– Gravy for the Grits:

Boil giblets on the stove after they are finished cooking, cool, and cut giblets in small pieces.

Save both juices from the giblets and the cooked turkey for making gravy.

Always adjust with salt and pepper to taste.

Cornstarch or flour diluted with a little water, added to turkey and giblets combined juices with thicken gravy.

Now I am always scratching my head in regards to this recipe, but as I said earlier this morning breakfast is an old true proven and tested for many years Kennickell Family Tradition! And you know if it didn’t taste good, no one would have shown up! So therefore knowing what I know, I just might give it a try myself! And Since I know where they live…

Thanks for Reading! And Happy Thanksgiving! – Captain Judy

