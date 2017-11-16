Cat Island Fishing Report – November 16th, 2017

First and foremost, we at Shore Thing Charters would like to thank all our men and women in the armed services for their service to this great country. We called in a favor to our good friend General Bill Glaskow and asked if he could help us get some soldiers out on the water for Veterans Day. Literally took one phone call and it was a done deal. Since General was called out to do some work in Africa, he had help from his friends Jesse Lindsay, Chris Young, Chris Cambell, and Dustin Robinson. I am sure we are gonna miss thanking someone, but please know we appreciate all the help.

We had all 7 of our boats meet at the new Bay St Louis Harbor. The soldiers joined us early Veterans Day morning. The winds were howling, but we were all able to fishing the Bay. The guys and gals were about as nice a group of men and women you would ever wanna meet. It was nice to fish see my old pal Dustin Robinson on the boat. We fished together several years back, and have stayed in touch over the years. He has served under General Bill for several years, and was a big help getting things organized for this trip. He ain’t to shabby of a fisherman either…

I think Dustin on my boat got the biggest fish of the day (a huge drum). From best we could tell, it looked like Capt. Rays boat had the most fish. I think Capt. Darrens boat had the biggest red fish. It really was never about who caught what though. It was just our way of saying GREAT JOB and THANK YOU to these awesome men and women.

Special thanks to our Shore Thing Guides for helping out:

Matt Tusa

Kenny Shiyou

Alex McIngvale

Darrien Ladner

Raymond Necaise

Jimmy Ray Thornton

Great job fellas!

After we got back to the dock, Thomas Genin and his staff at The Blind Tiger Restaurant in downtown Bay St Louis welcomed EVERYONE up to his place in front of the harbor for LUNCH!!! Thomas and TBT do a free lunch for all military. His restaurants along the coast served THOUSANDS of lunches for our nations finest. It was a perfect way to end our trip with the soldiers. So Thanks again to our men and women of the armed services, and thank you for helping again this year Thomas Genin and The Blind Tiger Restaurant in downtown Bay St Louis, MS.

The big trip of this week had to be our two days out at the Louisiana Marsh with crew on THE SHOWDOWN. Mr John Dane asked if we could send out 3 boats for all day one day, and then half a day the next. Never one to back down from a challenge, myself and Captains Alex, Kenny, and Matt got after it. Do to the winds, the rides back and forth were a little sporty but the fishing was purdy darn fun. Mr John and his buddies have been doing these get together for their men’s group for years now. We were just thrilled to help.

Due to the stout winds, the majority of the water we fished was murky. No worries, we just loaded down with extra live bait, and threw the Boat Monkey Corks ALOT. The majority of the keeper speckled trout we caught were where deeper drains emptied into shallow ponds. The fishing was good, but we did not have hardly any tide movement. Once we get a little more range in the tide, the bite should be very very good.

Gotta say, the most fun was chasing the red fish in the shallow ponds deep in the marsh. Mr. John was with me both days, but day 2 was really good. I took the Olympian and Phd (not kidding) deep back into a pond I only get to fish a couple times a year. The water was the perfect depth, and even in the windy conditions, we had reds coming right up to the boat. We had a couple of double hook ups, and plenty of singles. We did have a pack of about 15 reds swim right up to the boat in one small pocket. Mr John and his buddy Art were picken em off left and right. Heck, I even threw a bait in the madness. It was freakin awesome!

Just keeping an eye on the weather and the tide. If it looks fishable, we will fish it. If the conditions do not look great, we will do our best to reschedule. Give us a shout if yall wanna wet a line. Thanks!

SHORE THING FISHING CHARTERS – ESTABLISHED IN 2003. The Largest inshore fishing company on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Specializing in speckled trout, redfish, flounder, tripletail, black drum and more! We fish the Louisiana Marsh, the Mississippi Barrier Islands and many other areas. Our full-time fishing guides are extremely knowledgeable, courteous, and professional. We have many boats available – small and large groups are welcome. Anglers under the age of 13 fish for FREE! All of our boats and guides are licensed to fish in Mississippi and Louisiana. We supply rods, reels, tackle, snacks, drinks, ice, fuel, bait, and fun. No charge for fish cleaning and bagging. Be sure and ask about our all inclusive overnight fishing packages to the Cat Island House. (www.shorethingcharters.com or 228-342-2206)