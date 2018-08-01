By Capt. Billy Norris

Bonita Springs Fishing Report

Fishing has been great the past few weeks! In the backwaters the snook and trout bite has been stellar! Most of the trout have been in the 15-22 inch range, so bringing some home for supper hasn’t been a problem. Mangrove snapper of good size have also been moving from the Gulf into the backwater. In addition, some big jacks have been keeping drags screaming. The offshore bite has continued to be productive as well. Big Spanish mackerel, mangrove and lane snapper have been plentiful. There are also some tarpon still around if you’re willing to search for them. With the warming summer waters, the shark population has exploded and getting hooked up on them is very easy! August should be a stellar month for fishing so get out there and catch ‘em up!

Capt. Billy Norris is owner/operator of Pale Horse Fishing Charters. If you, your

family, or guests are looking to fish Estero Bay, Bonita Springs or the surrounding area,

contact him through his website: www.PaleHorseFishingCharters.com or Facebook

page: www.facebook.com/palehorsefishingcharters or give him a call at (239) 285-7710.