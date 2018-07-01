By Capt. Billy Norris

Fishing has been great once again this month. The summertime weather patterns have begun and with the rain and hot temperatures we are starting to see an increase in fish activity. In the backwaters, snook have been on fire and ready to gobble live baits thrown at them. In addition, redfish have been eating fairly well and big jacks and trout are regularly being landed. Tarpon have been hanging out in large numbers in the nearshore waters and can be enticed with either threadfins or crabs.

Reef fishing continues to be productive. Spanish and king mackerel are abundant and catching a limit has not been difficult. Along with the mackerel, sharks of all sizes have been cruising the nearshore waters and we have been landing all types including blacktip, bull, hammer, spinner and sandbar. Dropping big baits for Goliath grouper has continued to be productive and we have also been catching some nice gags. Rounding out the bite this month has been several nice cobia and permit landed. Our waters have continued to provide plenty of action and beautiful catches so get out there and catch ‘em up!

Capt. Billy Norris is owner/operator of Pale Horse Fishing Charters.

www.facebook.com/palehorsefishingcharters or give him a call at (239) 285-7710.