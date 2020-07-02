Catching Bait

Capt. Neil Eisner

Are you tired of paying $1.50 or more for pinfish? Using pinfish can be a game changer when fishing for big snook or redfish. Shrimp start getting smaller in the summer and pins are the perfect go-to bait. So why not try trapping your own? All you’ll need is to buy a trap at a bait store or online. Not all bait stores carry them so be sure to check the internet. The cost is about $50.00. The traps I use are called, “Key West style”. You’ll need to purchase a line or you might just have an old dock line laying around, I always do. Cut your line back to about six foot. You’ll also need a float. I put my name on my float. Now you have everything you’ll need to start trapping your own pin fish. I set my traps out about twenty four hours before I plan to fish. You’ll need to bait the trap, so I buy a bag of frozen sardines. But any frozen bait will work. I’ve even used the carcass from the fish I’ve caught the day before. When I use sardines I cut them up into three to four pieces per sardine. I like to put a dozen or so pieces in each trap. Grass flats are the best place to set your trap out. Look for three to six foot of water, and drop them in. The next day I pick up my pins, rebait the trap and I’m off fishing for the day.

