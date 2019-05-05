CCA Beer-B-Q

Friday May 24, 2019 the Coastal Conservation Association presents its annual membership drive and BBQ. This year’s event will be held at the all new Fishweir Brewery in Murray Hill. Ticket event prices are $55 per person or $100 per couple. Prices included FREE craft beer, BBQ dinner, CCA membership and lots of raffle and auction items. It is a great event for networking, talking fishing and helping CCA continue the support they give to recreational anglers. Hope to see everyone there. To purchase tickets early you can call Mark Feagle at 904-607-1139.

On a side note, The West Bank Fishermen Seminar Series continued last month with a great seminar on Cobia on the Beach. If you missed the event, Nathan Stuart of OP Fish House and Oyster Bar shared his secret tips for successfully catching Cobia on the Manta Ray Migration. The May fishing seminar will feature two captains, one specializing in catching the elusive Gag Grouper and the other is a successful Flounder fisherman. Please check my website and eventbrite.com for further details on when and where the next seminar will be. mfeagle.watsonrealtycorp.com

By Mark Feagle