Capital City/Lake Murray Country hosts Anglers and Appetites

The Anglers & Appetites TV Show visited Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) the last week of July to film an episode for the coming season. Lake Murray Fishing Guide Mike Glover and Bass Professional Anthony Gagliardi hooked the fish and their catches were prepared by the chefs at Alodia’s in Lexington and Bistro on the Boulevard in Irmo. CCLMC operates as one of SC’s 11 state tourism boards to promote and draw visitors to the four counties surrounding Lake Murray. To showcase more of the region, Bourbon in Columbia, O’Hara’s Public House in Lexington and Private Property restaurant in Lexington were invited to attend, along with J.R. Fennel, with the Lexington County Museum, and Two Gals & A Fork Food Tours.

The show will air on Fox Sports South and nationally on Destination America. The Anglers & Appetites Show consists of two episodes for season four; each episode will run three times a week on Fox Sports South and once a week on Discovery’s Destination America totaling a minimum of eight airings. CCLMC’s regional tourism ad will run twice in each 30-minute episode totaling16 minimum commercial airings.

CCLMC operates the Lorick Plantation home as the region’s Visitors Center. The Center showcases the homes legacy while serving as a museum highlighting Lake Murray history while providing tourists and guests information on Saluda, Newberry, Lexington and Roichland county attractions. It is open 7 days a week.