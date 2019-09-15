Cedar Key September Fishing Report

Hey there folks,

Hope y’all enjoyed the summer, because the fall football season is upon us, and the fish know it too. The redfish bite has been steady around the islands, and about the same to the north and south. We are still using cut mullet fished on the bottom around the oyster bars to catch our redfish.

The speckled trout bite has been pretty decent in 3 to 4 feet of water. There is a lot of bait on the flats, so that means there is plenty of action happening. Watch for the birds diving and fish striking. If this happens on a grass flat with 3 to 4 feet of water, you just found a hot spot. All of our trout have been caught on the B52 super sounder corks with a BassAssassin jig beneath it.

Report Provided By:

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

352-535-5083

Capt. Jimbo Keith