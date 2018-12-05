CEDAR KEY PADDLING

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! It looks like we are going to survive another amazing year of fishing here in Cedar Key Florida. By far, this year has been our busiest to date, for putting so many great people out fishing here, whether it has been on one of our many successful charters, putting them out in paddling equipment or fishing from one of our many spots from land. We cannot thank you all enough, and we are looking forward to seeing you and your family and friends in 2019! Now, let’s talk trout for a bit. The water temps have cooled on down, and as usual, brought some great schools of our beloved freckled friends. If you are going to hit one of our great grass flats, make sure you have a good popping cork. One with two metal beads on the bottom and two plastic on top. These poppers mimic the clicking sound of our ol faithful. Everything loves to eat shrimp. I love a Jim’s jig on the bottom, of my around three feet of leader. Pop it, and let it sit for five seconds, then pop it again. Make it splash, and repeat and repeat. Artificial plastics work great also. Take as many different colors and types as you can afford. When you figure out what color they want that day be happy, but not sad the next day when they want something different. I hope this helps, and I hope you are finding a way to take some kids fishing. You know where to find me, and I am here to help.