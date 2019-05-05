CEDAR KEY PADDLING

Hello everybody! May is by far one of my favorite months. The bait fish are pouring into Cedar Key, and everything you want to catch is here, and hungry. April produced some really fat and healthy trout, and some massive over-slot reds. As I write, I just got off the water from doing two charters today, and this morning, I saw two just under-slot tripletail. I surely do hope they come in thick this year, and this month. On another note, there have been some pretty serious changes on some of our fisheries legal catch laws, so make sure when you hit the water, you are up to date on what is legal. Saying you didn’t know, or you are new to this sport, still gets you in front of the judge. Here is some more good advice; if you are out in your boat, and, if you can hear the conversation on another boat, you are too close. If both boats can cast and hit each other’s lines, you are too close. Cedar key has a lot more water and fishing areas then we have boat trailer parking. Let’s give each other space, and have fun doing it. About what bait to use; fresh cut and live is my favorite. I’m old school. Hope to see you at the shop,