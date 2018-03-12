Cedar Key/Suwannee River

SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY

Hey Folks,

It is safe to say we have made it through the winter here in Florida.

The fish are finally moving from the creeks to their spring-time areas.

The speckled trout are scattered from the creeks to the flats, and they are hungry. Most of the ones I’ve been catching are in 2 to 4 feet of water on the flats around Cedar Key. Like normal, the B52 Super Sounder corks paired with the Saltwater Assassin Sea Shad tail is working great. The color depends on the water clarity. The incoming tide seems to have the best bite.

The redfish are also moving from deep in the creeks, to the creek mouths and the oyster bars around the islands.

They are not feeding a whole lot right now because they are not moving too much, so reaction baits might work a little better on the weaker tides. Baits like a spoon, top-water, spinner bait, or swim bait; something fast moving so that they don’t get a chance to see it very long.

Sheep head should also show up this next moon around the shallow structures. Gainesville offshore reef and the steel town usually hold spawning fish. A pinch of shrimp or a fiddler crab, fished right on the bottom, seems to work best. If y’all are looking to get in on some great inshore fishing, give me a shout, my info is below. Well folks, I hope y’all are ready for a great spring. Until next time get outside and enjoy what God has made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt.Jimbo Keith