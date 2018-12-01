Celebrating 60 Years of Sunshine

When Don Wynn established Sunshine Ace Hardware in 1958, the Naples based company was built on a set of core values that have continued to drive the company’s growth ever since. For 60 years now, the Wynn family has served the community with its one-of-a-kind retail shopping experiences, unwavering commitment to superior customer service and diligently providing support to local organizations, businesses and residents in need. It’s no surprise, the company’s associates are known for building strong relationships within the community and have developed a reputation for going above and beyond. Whether by helping solve home repair or maintenance issues or guiding a customer to just the right tool for their job, Sunshine Ace Hardware has always been there to help.

A hardware store, and so much more

And that commitment extends beyond the hardware store floor, out into the lives, hobbies and causes important to the local community. It’s widely known that Sunshine Ace Hardware is a major contributor to our fishing community. We provide financial support, countless volunteer hours, superior fishing products and in-store advertising for local fishing organizations and tournaments.

We are also very proud to promote the Southwest Florida lifestyle. Offering local families opportunities to come together, have fun and learn more about their favorite outdoor hobbies, bringing everyone involved real joy. One key event on the calendar each year is the Sunshine Ace Hardware Annual Reel in the Sunshine Fishing Expo. There, fishing enthusiasts of all levels gather to enjoy free fishing seminars lead by local fishing captains and vendor product experts. Additional fun and family-friendly activities are also provided to be lively and entertaining hosts throughout the day.

Give the perfect gift

With the holidays upon us, Sunshine Ace Hardware is a great resource for finding the perfect gift. More than just a hardware store, our nine Sunshine Ace Hardware locations carry a wide range of products, from grills and cooking accessories, rods, reels and more – we certainly have the perfect gifts for all the anglers and outdoorsmen you know and love!

Shining beyond 60 years

For six decades, the Southwest Florida community has embraced Sunshine Ace Hardware, allowing us to serve the community as a shining resource in many ways. We look forward to continuing to be a valued resource for all of Southwest Florida’s home repairs and maintenance needs, outdoor living essentials, fishing equipment and more.