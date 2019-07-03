Charleston Offshore Fishing Summer Forecast

During the months of July and August in the Lowcountry the scorching weather brings plenty of offshore action.

The warm water temperature brings sailfish in numbers, anglers can also get multiple shots on blue marlin in a day.

The Dolphin bite has slowed down especially by August but boats can still find plenty of meat to put in the box Wahoo fishing.

During this time there is also always an abundance of species on the ledge to target bottom fishing.

With water temperatures red hot it’s time to get out the dink ballyhoos and circle hooks, it’s not uncommon to get over 10 shots on sailfish in a day.

Try having a pink squid dredge out and ballyhoos behind your squid chains.

When There Is One Sailfish There Is Always More Around

Sailfish numbers come from throwing the boat in a turn, multiple fish can be caught in one turn.

Don’t forget about those pitch baits, it’s not uncommon to see multiple blue marlin in a day as well.During this time of year there are also lots of smaller blues around, be ready to pile on those dink baits.

Getting back to Wahoo, a mullet or a big ballyhoo down on a planer rod is always a good way to find them on the ledge.

An effective way to cover some water and find some big wahoo is high speed trolling.

If The Bite Isn’t Hot On Top

It’s Time To Drop

Running 3-4 rods with cigar leads and heavy islanders, cowbell lures, or jet head lures is irresistible for these toothy critters.

If the bite isn’t hot on top it’s time to drop, there is an abundance of bottom species to target if the trolling action is slow.

Dropping down in 150 feet of water using squid you can find plenty of Vermillion Snapper, Silver Snapper, Porgys, and Grunts.

Always have some hearty live bait, our favorite being a blue runner, to drop down for a grouper.

Scamp Grouper, Gag Grouper, and the occasional Yellow Tail Grouper are the species you can expect to catch.

If you push out a little further to 250+ feet you can get a shot at some big Snowy Grouper as well.

Whether you’re going to string a rigger with sailfish flags or fill the box bottom fishing there is plenty of Summer offshore action for anglers in South Carolina’s offshore waters.

By CAMC Staff & Patrick Brogan

