Charter Boat Gold – Spend a day with the Local Best

By Mark Ambert Contributing Writer

It had been blowing hard here in Palm Beach County for two straight weeks making conditions too chancy for me to brave the local inlet in my own craft. Typical Florida winter and I was in desperate need of a fishing fix! I racked my brain for options on the safest way to get out on the water. What about one of the local charter boats? Whether you’re an experienced angler looking for options to get on the fishing grounds or just want to take family and friends for an enjoyable stress-free fishing trip, our local charter boats are just the ticket for enjoyment. Not only will these experts put you on the fish safely, but they will also impart a ton of local knowledge and expertise making your trip a rewarding experience.

For my half day of fun, I decided on a local charter captain, Jason Cardinale – a second generation commercial and charter fisherman aboard the Samana. She’s a 42’ Maine built vessel that can handle whatever our notorious Jupiter Inlet can dish out to make an otherwise tough day an enjoyable experience. This is especially relevant during the winter months here on the East Florida coast where it blows most every week. These boats are designed to be both dry and comfortable. If the weather’s too dicey these experienced captains will let you know. I have my own boat — a Worldcat 22’ center console that is extremely seaworthy. Still — there are many days I do not want to brave the inlet but still want to fish. While everyone loves a calm day, sporty weather really lights up the fishery and some of my best outings have been when it’s sporty. For these situations I choose a local charter.

The captain booked us for the afternoon trip and timed both weather conditions and tides to find the best slot to get in and out of the inlet. He drove to the inlet beforehand to verify actual conditions. We were perfectly comfortable heading out and boy was I glad we went. Both my friend and I brought top water rods in the hopes of tangling with some mahi and or kingfish. Turned out to be a good decision as the captain allowed us to pitch baits to fish that were cruising by the boat chasing flyers. We loaded up on the tasty and hard fighting mahi and had a blast with plenty of food for the table!

On this trip bottom action was a bit slow but the conditions had the mahi fired up and ready to eat. The captain would swing the boat around on each drift and at the top of the reef, do a slow circle before stopping for the drift. This allowed us to get our baits out to where the mahi action was. Between my friend and I we landed close to a dozen mahi while losing five. The rest of the boat had plenty of action as well with a mixed bag of mahi and snapper. Not a bad half day on the water! This kind of local savvy and expertise by the captain and first mate put a lot of tasty fish in the boat. I learned a lot as the mate was always willing to share useful information and answer any direct questions I might have.

Charter boats make their money taking smaller groups of anglers – typically just 8 – 10 to the fishing grounds for sometimes nonstop action with local reef dwellers. Fish in season like mutton, grouper, and yellowtail snapper will keep anglers both busy and happy. The boat was run professionally and was definitely kid and spouse friendly! All the patrons were great company, and we all had a fun and rewarding day.

And now for a little history on the Samana –

When prompted on the history of this seaworthy vessel, Captain Jason responded. “The name SAMANA was chosen as a representation of the family name — SAM in honor of my dad, and ANNA for my mom.

The name has been on our boats since I was born. My parents were hard core giant bluefin tuna fisherman in the Northeast during the summers and brought our 38ft boat down to Palm Beach in the winters, fishing for sailfish, mahi, and more. In 2000 we contracted to build our 42ft vessel which was built by Atlantic Boat Company in Maine. It’s a heavy well-built safe boat that fishes well in rough seas. I have grown men who have fished with me since they were five – now they bring their kids. It’s a great feeling to know I have brought positive experiences to their lives.”

You can just feel the passion and pride of ownership in this man. This is what makes our local businesses great – Palm Beach has a unique and vibrant culture and fishing is no small part!

Other head boats I’ve had experience with and can therefore recommend are the Good Time and Black Dog — also out of Jupiter. Book your trip today. And for those of you experienced captains with smaller boats — use these local resources when it’s just too tough to weather the inlet in a smaller craft. You won’t be disappointed!

Capt. Jason Cardinale / Samana Expert Fishing Charters Inc. Jupiter Fl / www.samancharters.com

Mark Ambert – Avid Outdoorsman, sportswriter & photographer

“For me, fishing is a passion second to none. It sets the heart racing and soul on fire to be on the water and in the hunt.

For those few hours we can forget everything, and life unfolds like no place else. Always live your passion.”

Follow me on Instagram @marksgonefishing or contact me at marksgonfishing25@gmail.com for collaboration