Chased by Bull Alligator While Tarpon Fishing

Tommy Lee, 22, was tarpon fishing in the Everglades on Saturday morning May 8, 2021 when he came face-to-face with a bull alligator he believes was more than 11 feet in length.

Before the gator swam up to shore, Lee had been recording himself fishing with his GoPro.

“ I was tarpon fishing at sunrise when an 11 foot plus bull gator stalked me then chased me. The camera is a GoPro with a wide angle. The gator appeared much larger and closer in person. It got within 10ft of me. I ran backward and fell as he chased me. Then I confronted him and he chased me again before retreating back to the water. Then I retreated back to my truck.”